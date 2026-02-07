Seattle police prepare for Super Bowl Sunday

SEATTLE — The Super Bowl is just days away, and people are getting ready to party. Seattle police are getting ready too, with the goal of making sure things don’t get out of hand.

Excitement is already building around the region, with rallies being held and a new live video portal to Boston getting installed at The Hall on Occidental, just across from Lumen Field. The festivities are expected to become more intense into the weekend, with the potential for a massive party Sunday night should the Hawks win.

“My prediction is 10,” Det. Brian Pritchard of the Seattle Police Department said. “We will win by 10.”

Pritchard told KIRO 7 he is confident in a Seahawks victory, but that victory will bring a slew of activity in Downtown Seattle, likely centered around Pioneer Square.

A crowd packed Pioneer Square after the Seahawks last won the Super Bowl in 2014. People climbed on things, including the square’s totem pole and pergola, which was damaged. Across town, University of Washington students set couches on fire in the street.

Pritchard said there will be an increased police presence on the day of the game and encouraged people to celebrate safely.

“If you are not downtown and we win, do not come downtown,” he said. “Because there are already going to be a lot of people down here.”

“It was amazing,” LT, owner of “Seattle’s Best Barbecue” food truck, told KIRO 7.

LT remembers the last victory well, and recalled the postgame party and victory parade as among the busiest days his business has ever seen.

“Marshawn Lynch, Kam Chancellor, all those guys, they spent like 600 bucks with me buying hot links and hot dogs,” he said.

This time around, LT and many others have concerns about a pair of recent shootings in Pioneer Square. Within the last week, one man was killed, and three others were injured in a shooting at a parking garage. Days later, a security guard was shot and injured in the neighborhood as well.

“These kids are mean. They’re mean, and they’re bad,” LT said. “They got the devil in them, I’m telling you.”

SPD, though, said there is no reason to fear violence during the upcoming, action-packed weekend.

“Seattle is safe,” Pritchard said. “We want people to know that we are doing the best we can to keep that stuff to a minimum.”

SPD also recommended taking public transit downtown if you plan to celebrate, as they predict traffic will be comparable to a Seahawks home game.

