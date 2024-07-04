Seattle police need your help to identify a female bank robber

SEATTLE — Seattle police are trying to identify the woman who robbed a bank in the Queen Anne Neighborhood last week.

The robbery happened just after 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Wells Fargo in the 1600 block of Queen Anne Avenue North.

A woman handed a teller a note demanding money.

She ran with the cash and officers were unable to find her.

The suspect is believed to be an Asian female in her 20s with black hair. She was wearing a black hat, black mask, black jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

If you know who she is, Seattle police are asking you to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Seattle Female Bank Robber 2

Seattle Female Bank Robber 3

©2024 Cox Media Group