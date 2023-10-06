Seattle police looking for group of suspects after Capitol Hill light rail assault, robbery

CAPITOL HILL, Wash. — Seattle police are looking for five suspects who robbed and assaulted one person near the Capitol Hill Station on September 19.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Broadway East in Capitol Hill for an assault involving a firearm just before 12:30 a.m., according to a police press release.

The victim said he was followed by a group of people while leaving the Link Light Rail Station. The group approached the victim, flashed a weapon, and robbed him of his belongings.

The victim says he was targeted due to his race and sexual orientation.

Police were not able to locate any of the suspects but released photos of the accused group.

Seattle has over 960 robberies reported in 2023 so far, according to the City of Seattle Crime Dashboard.

Anyone with information about the identity of the pictured suspects, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.









