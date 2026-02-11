Seattle Police issue alert for missing man with heart condition

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says that a 25-year-old man with a heart condition has been missing since Tuesday evening.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) sent an at-risk or Missing person alert for Nikolas Enriquez.

Enriquez was last seen near the Coleman ferry dock at 7 p.m.

He is 5 feet 8 inches and 170 pounds.

Enriquez was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, gray boots and a medical mask.

The alert says that he also has a subcutaneous implantable defibrillator that is invisible on the left side of his chest.

WSP warns that his disappearance could be a threat to his health and safety if he isn’t found.

Police say if you see Enriquez, please call 911.

