Seattle police investigating shooting near UW campus

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting reported near the University of Washington campus.

Three shots were fired near NE 45th St. and 15th Ave. NE around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

There may be two people involved in the shooting, according to the UW alert.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

While the shooting did not happen on the UW campus, the university still sends out emergency alerts to students if there is a shooting nearby.

Another shooting was reported around 11:16 p.m. on 18th Ave NE. It’s unclear if these shootings are related.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

