Seattle police investigating homicide in parking lot in Madison Park neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police (SPD) are investigating a homicide that occurred in Madison Park on Sunday.

Officers were called to a parking lot on East Madison Street, near the Chase Bank, regarding a report of a person on the ground.

SPD said the man had “obvious signs of trauma” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, SPD are investigating the death as a homicide.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death.

The circumstances leading up to the man’s death are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 206-233-5000. You can be anonymous.

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