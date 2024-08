SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating a body found Tuesday near Seward Park.

The body of a man was found underneath a residential dock in the 6700 block of 57th Avenue South.

At this time Seattle police are calling it a death investigation and are not investigating it as a criminal case.

Police do not know the identity of the person. They say it appears to be an Asian male, possibly in his 30s-40s.

