Seattle police investigating after teen shot in New Holly

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot in the New Holly neighborhood on Wednesday.

The Seattle Police Department said around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired and a car speeding away.

When officers got to the intersection of South Holly Park Drive and Rockery Drive South, they found an abandoned car pinned against a tree.

The car was “riddled with bullet holes” and over a dozen shell casings were found.

After officers processed the scene for evidence, they found out an 18-year-old man had been recently shot and dropped off at Harborview.

Gun Violence Reduction Unit Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

No suspects have been identified.

If you have any information, call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.





©2024 Cox Media Group