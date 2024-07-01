Seattle police investigating after man seriously injured in Ballard shooting

SEATTLE — Detectives with the Seattle Police Department are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Ballard Monday morning.

Around 7:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot at 14th Avenue Northwest and Northwest Market Street.

Shortly afterward, a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was dropped off at Swedish Medical Center Ballard.

He was later transferred to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Police searched the parking lot and collected evidence, but no additional victims were found, and no suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

