Seattle police investigate SODO shooting after two 20-year-olds arrive at hospital

SODO — The Seattle Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men seriously injured in SODO.

Dispatch heard from one of two victims who was on his way to the hospital just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The caller said he was shot in the 1700 block of 4 Avenue South before arriving at the Virginia Mason Hospital.

Police arrived at Virginia Mason and found two 20-year-old men who had been shot.

The 20-year-old and 23-year-old men were immediately taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Officers then arrived at the supposed scene of the shooting and are currently investigating.

Officials say that no suspects have been identified.

If anyone has information about this incident, police ask that you call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

©2023 Cox Media Group