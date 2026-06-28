Movie lineup announced for Everett’s ‘Sail-In Cinema’

EVERETT, Wash. — In its 11th season, the Port of Everett is hosting the ‘Sail-In Cinema,’ inviting the community to the waterfront for a series of movie screenings throughout the summer.

Starting on July 24, movie fans can pick from a selection of five flicks on a 40-foot inflatable screen every Friday night until August 21 at Boxcar Park.

The ‘Sail-In Cinema’ is free to the public and guests are encouraged to come early for kids activities and concessions an hour before showtime.

The full list of movies and activities includes:

July 24 @ 9:20 p.m. – “Kicking and Screaming” (PG) (1hr 35min) come early for a chance to pick up some Port soccer swag!

(PG) (1hr 35min) July 31@ 9:10 p.m. – “Captain America: Brave New World” (PG-13) (1 hr 58min)

(PG-13) (1 hr 58min) August 7 @ 9 p.m. – “Back to the Future” (PG) (1hr 56min) with guests from the Pacific Northwest DeLorean Club!

(PG) (1hr 56min) August 14 @ 8:50 p.m. – “Lilo & Stitch” (PG) (1hr 48min) with concessions from Kona Ice!

(PG) (1hr 48min) August 21 @ 8:40 p.m. – “Zootopia 2” (PG) (1hr 48min) – come early for facepainting with Giggles Entertainment!

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