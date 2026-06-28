Speed camera fines to increase in WA workzones

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says fines for speeding tickets in work zones will increase from $0 to $125 for a first infraction starting July 1.

The Work Zone Speed Program was first implemented in spring 2025, aimed at protecting road crews and drivers alike, according to WSDOT.

If a driver is going over the posted speed limit in an active work zone, cameras mounted on trailers in the zone will capture a picture of a car and its license plate.

Starting July 1, WSDOT announced the fines for first-time infractions will up from $0 to $125 and for any additional infractions, a $248 fine will be issued for each infraction.

WSDOT says the cameras have been used over 900 times in 50 work zones, and over 85,000 speed camera infractions have been issued since April 16, 2025.

For more information, visit wsdot.wa.gov.

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