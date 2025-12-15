Seattle police investigate reported abduction after car slams into Pike Street business

Seattle police are investigating a pre-dawn crash into a downtown business that led to a reported abduction and a search for a suspect, authorities said.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called just after 4:15 a.m. Dec. 15 to reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a building in the 700 block of Pike Street.

The building was later identified as SOMA Kombucha Taproom.

According to the Seattle Police Department, when officers arrived, they learned the driver had been with his girlfriend before the crash and told police they were trying to get away from the woman’s “pimp.”

Police said that man arrived at the crash scene, threatened the pair and forced the woman into his vehicle.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle a few blocks away shortly after the report and found the woman inside.

Police said the man left the car before officers arrived and ran away.

He was not found.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Police said the case remains an open and active investigation and has been assigned to the department’s Human Trafficking Unit.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Seattle police.

