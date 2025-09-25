Seattle Police find drugs, cash and a gun during arrest in First Hill

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says they arrested a suspect with multiple felonies during a drug arrest in First Hill.

Police say that they arrested the 36-year-old man on Sept. 22 after they got a call about a person damaging property at a church.

A group was found on the church property located on Harvard Avenue near Seneca Street.

Officers arrested the group and found that one of them had a gun.

They asked if he had a Concealed Pistol License, but he had no idea what the license was, according to police.

He is a felon with two outstanding arrest warrants, which means that it is illegal for him to have a gun in his possession.

Police say they searched the men and found:

17.7g of Cocaine

6g of Fentanyl

61.9g of Meth

1.2g of Black Tar Heroin

2.1g Psilocybin Mushrooms

$1,156 Cash

Handgun

The man with the outstanding warrants was arrested and booked in the King County Jail on weapons and gun charges.

A 42-year-old woman who was part of the group was arrested on an outstanding warrant and booked into SCORE jail, a multi-jurisdictional jail for South King County.

SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit has taken over the case.

