Seattle Police find drugs, cash and a gun during arrest in First Hill

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says they arrested a suspect with multiple felonies during a drug arrest in First Hill.
Police say that they arrested the 36-year-old man on Sept. 22 after they got a call about a person damaging property at a church.
A group was found on the church property located on Harvard Avenue near Seneca Street.
Officers arrested the group and found that one of them had a gun.
They asked if he had a Concealed Pistol License, but he had no idea what the license was, according to police.
He is a felon with two outstanding arrest warrants, which means that it is illegal for him to have a gun in his possession.
Police say they searched the men and found:
- 17.7g of Cocaine
- 6g of Fentanyl
- 61.9g of Meth
- 1.2g of Black Tar Heroin
- 2.1g Psilocybin Mushrooms
- $1,156 Cash
- Handgun
The man with the outstanding warrants was arrested and booked in the King County Jail on weapons and gun charges.
A 42-year-old woman who was part of the group was arrested on an outstanding warrant and booked into SCORE jail, a multi-jurisdictional jail for South King County.
SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit has taken over the case.
