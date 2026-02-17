Seattle Police: ‘Felon with felony warrants arrested for committing a felony’

SEATTLE — Officers arrested a 48-year-old felon with active felony warrants for committing yet another felony, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The man was arrested on Monday afternoon after he allegedly broke into a safe with a crowbar, took a gun, and ran from the cops.

A 911 caller reportedly saw the man break into a discarded safe in an alleyway near East Denny Way and 20th Avenue and take out a handgun. The man, armed with a crowbar, a hammer, and now a gun, quickly left the area.

While officers searched the neighborhood, they spotted the man walking nearby. When ordered to stop, he took off running, trying to ditch his backpack before officers arrested him.

Police recovered the backpack and found the gun inside, along with marijuana and methamphetamine.

Officers discovered that the suspect, a convicted felon for a violent offense, is also on Department of Corrections (DOC) supervision with a felony warrant for escaping community custody. He is prohibited from having a gun or controlled substances. Police also found an additional $7,500 felony warrant for motor vehicle theft.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for obstructing a public officer, unlawful possession of a firearm, and his outstanding warrants.

©2026 Cox Media Group