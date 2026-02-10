Seattle Police: ‘Do not drive into Seattle’ for Super Bowl parade

SEATTLE — With nearly 1 million people expected in downtown Seattle for the Seahawks Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) has a message for those planning to drive to the festivities: ‘don’t.’

“DO NOT. I REPEAT, DO NOT DRIVE INTO SEATTLE TOMORROW,” SPD Sergeant Patrick Michaud wrote in a blotter post.

City officials say taking public transportation is the best way to get into town to avoid congestion and parking hassles.

You can plan your route on The Sounder and Light Rail at the link here.

Once you’re in King County, you can plan your trip on the bus at the link here.

SPD also advises fans to leave their guns at home.

“There have been cases of firearms taken during car prowls. Don’t let someone else enjoy what should be a great time,” SGT. Michaud wrote.

For more information on traveling into Seattle for the parade, visit the link here

