Seattle Police Department honors 11-year-old as “Chief for a Day”

SEATTLE — 11-year-old Inomar “Ino” Reyes Jr. is set to be recognized by the Seattle Police Department as “Chief for a Day” next week.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), Ino will proudly hold the title during the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission’s (WSCJTC) program on August 28.

“Ino’s strength, resilience, and positivity inspire everyone who meets him. Diagnosed in March 2024 with leukemia, Ino received specialized care at Seattle Children’s Hospital, including participation in a clinical trial,” wrote SPD.

Nowadays, Ino is in remission and thriving, telling SPD, “I feel great!”

Ino has celebrated his new role with SPD over the last couple of months, riding as a VIP in a convertible during the 2025 Seafair Torchlight Parade and attending an SPD tour experience, which included checking out the SPD K9 and Traffic Unit Motorcycles and riding on a boat with the SPD Harbor Unit.

Multiple local agencies have partnered with SPD to help celebrate Ino and uplift the “Chief for a Day” program, and more fun activities are on the way for Ino leading up to his moment at WSCJTC.

To learn more about Ino and his journey to recovery, click here.

