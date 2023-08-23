Seattle Police Department holds fundraiser for horse unit

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department is trying to keep a tradition alive. On Wednesday, it kicked off a fundraiser for its Mounted Patrol Unit.

SPD has one of the few remaining mounted units in the Pacific Northwest. But it said the city funds no longer cover all the costs.

The unit said it needs $50,000 to keep the legacy alive. So, they launched the ‘Sponsor-A-Horse’ fundraiser.

“The unit is so important when it comes to community engagement and the connections that these horses and officers are able to build in the community,” said an officer.

This is not the first time the department has faced budget shortfalls. Back in 2014, the unit was slated to be eliminated but another fundraiser helped save it.

To donate, go here.

