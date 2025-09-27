Seattle police arrest woman accused of sexually abusing 7-year-old, posting abuse online

SEATTLE — Seattle police have arrested a 20-year-old woman in Tukwila following an investigation by the Washington Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which claimed she sexually abused a 7-year-old girl and posted the photos online.

The investigation started in January, when ICAC detectives were made aware of a CyberTip by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to the tip, the 20-year-old woman had been discussing sexually abusing the 7-year-old girl with another user on the platform ‘MeetMe,’ SPD said.

While investigators were searching the home on Sept. 17 to execute a search warrant, they found child sexual abuse material on the woman’s phone, according to SPD.

Seattle police said the woman admitted she was the MeetMe user who had been discussing the sexual abuse of a minor, and the user who had allegedly admitted to taking illegal images of the child and distributing them online.

She was booked into King County Jail for first-degree dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Since January 2025, SPD’s ICAC Unit has assisted in more than 75 internet crimes against children arrests across the Puget Sound.

Of those arrests, three were women. ICAC detectives say they’ve learned about 25 to 30 percent of offenders are women, who have been harder to detect and more cautious.

