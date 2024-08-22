Seattle police arrest suspect in Belltown fire that killed two

Seattle police have arrested a 65-year-old man in connection with a Belltown apartment fire that claimed two lives on July 10.

The arrest happened on August 12 around 2:50 p.m. following an investigation led by the Seattle Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

The incident began in the early hours of July 10, when the Seattle Fire Department responded to a fire in the 100 block of Vine Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a 61-year-old man deceased at the scene and a 50-year-old woman in critical condition.

The woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center but later died from her injuries.

During the investigation, police identified the 65-year-old man as a person of interest.

After interviewing him, detectives arrested the suspect, who was then booked into King County Jail on charges of Manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities urge anyone with additional information to contact the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

