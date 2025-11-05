Seattle police arrest multi-convicted felon carrying stolen gun thanks to 911 text

SEATTLE — Police arrested a multi-convicted felon who was armed with a stolen gun in North Seattle on Tuesday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), someone texted 911 about an alleged robbery along Aurora Avenue North at around 8 a.m.

Responding officers found the suspect and his accomplice walking away from the area. Police detained them both for questioning while other officers met with the victim.

The officers determined that a robbery did not occur; however, the man they detained was seen with a handgun inside an apartment where the alleged crime was reported.

While interviewing the suspect, officers found the loaded handgun.

According to SPD, the New Llano Police Department reported this gun as stolen nearly eight years ago in New Llano, LA.

The 47-year-old man, a multi-convicted felon and registered sex offender, is prohibited from having guns. He was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Possessing a Stolen Firearm.

Police took him to the King County Jail (KCJ) for booking, but the jail staff declined him because he claimed to have “swallowed Methamphetamine.” Officers took him to Harborview Medical Center (HMC) for evaluation. Once discharged from HMC, SPD booked him into KCJ.

The man is also allegedly wanted by Seattle police detectives for an additional felony that is currently under investigation. SPD reports that additional charges may be added for failure to register as a sex offender.

