Seattle police arrest man with lengthy wrap sheet thanks to stolen license plate

SEATTLE — Seattle police officers arrested a 25-year-old man this week, who had over $210,000 in warrants.

Officers say a stolen license plate and surveillance cameras helped them catch the man.

Just after midnight on December 29, officers saw an Audi SUV with a license plate belonging to a different car.

Believing the vehicle to be stolen, the officer tried to pull the driver over, but he refused.

Police reached out to the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC), and an analyst found video footage of the SUV speeding through Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood and going the wrong way down Bell Street.

The next day, the same officer spotted the same vehicle near 1st Avenue and Bell Street.

The officer lost sight of the SUV while trying to catch up to the man, but eventually found the stolen car abandoned in a nearby parking lot.

Again, officers requested the RTCC to look for footage of the man leaving the area. RTCC found the suspect and sent a picture to officers that matched the driver.

Police quickly found the man at a nearby park and arrested him.

In his pockets, officers recovered an Audi car key and stolen property belonging to the vehicle’s registered owner.

Police booked the suspect into the King County Jail.

His previous warrants for his arrest include:

$150,000 Escape warrant

$45,000 Attempted Burglary warrant

$10,000 Burglary warrant

$5,050 Burglary warrant

