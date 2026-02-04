Seattle police arrest man who ran from cops, crashed stolen car

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man who tried to run from the cops after crashing the stolen car he was driving.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers patrolling near Seattle Children’s Hospital around 2 a.m. on Tuesday found a stolen vehicle.

SPD says the driver didn’t stop and sped off before crashing into a light pole near Magnuson Park.

The suspect, a 45-year-old man, jumped out of the car and tried to run.

Police chased the suspect down and arrested him for multiple crimes, including eluding a police vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, hit and run, obstructing a public officer, and a $15,000 warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm.

SPD reportedly recovered 13g of methamphetamine, 2. 3g of heroin, and fentanyl pills.

Police towed the stolen vehicle from the scene and booked the suspect into the King County Jail after he was medically evaluated at the hospital.

