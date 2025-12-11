Seattle police arrest burglary suspect with nationwide warrant out for his arrest

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood after officers caught him in the middle of a burglary, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

No one was in the home during the burglary.

Police responded to a burglary in a home on Exeter Avenue NE, near NE 107 Street.

While checking for an intruder, officers saw the suspect running from the house.

He was arrested after being chased by police.

The suspect denied breaking into the home, but officers saw him on the home’s surveillance footage.

Police say the suspect had a nationwide felony warrant out for his arrest, is a previously convicted felon for property crimes, and is on Department of Corrections supervision and is prohibited from engaging in criminal activity.

He was booked into the King County Jail for residential burglary.

©2025 Cox Media Group