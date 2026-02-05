Seattle Police to 12s: Celebrate safely, stay off the pergola, ‘Hawks by 14’

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

More than a decade ago, the streets of Seattle were filled with passionate Seahawks fans celebrating the city’s first Super Bowl win over the Denver Broncos.

As the celebrations continued late into the following season, the 12s’ top-of-the-world feeling turned to heartbreak as the Hawks lost in the 2015 Super Bowl to the New England Patriots on one of the last plays of the game.

The after-parties for Seattle’s first Super Bowl title in 2014 were among the most lively celebrations in Seattle this century, but revenge against a former foe could put that win to shame.

Seattle Police’s game plan for Super Bowl Sunday

Ahead of the potential chaos, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) advised 12s to remain safe while celebrating the Seahawks’ “inevitable win.”

“We get it. You want to let your hair down, have a bit too much bean dip, and watch the Hawks exorcise a demon from our collective past. We just want you to be safe,” SPD stated.

SPD encouraged fans to consider several safety tips before and after the game, like designating a driver or calling a taxi to get to and from each Super Bowl party, because “no one wants to get a DUI.”

The department will have a DUI emphasis patrol throughout Seattle all day on Sunday to keep each road safe for all 12s.

Emphasis patrols will also be prevalent throughout the most crowded areas in the city, keeping a hawk-eye out for any funny business at the many watch parties downtown.

“You can expect to see lots of cops out having a great time with you. If you need something, or if you or a friend starts feeling unwell, just ask; we’re here to help,” SPD stated.

Look after your fellow 12s, stay off the pergola

SPD advised partygoers to look out for “teammates (and your drinks)” while also leaving the house with a fully charged phone to stay connected with your group.

One last note from the department: Please don’t climb on the Pioneer Square pergola. The pergola, built in 1909, is simply too old to withstand another Beastquake-style celebration, even though fans climbed on top of it in 2014 and caused significant damage.

The 12th Man caused roughly $25,000 in damage to the historic structure. A GoFundMe page, which labeled the incident a ‘party foul,’ gathered more than $15,000 in donations.

As an alternative, SPD noted it would much rather see fans celebrate on the ground rather than heading to the emergency room.

“Have a great time, be loud, and be safe. Hawks by 14,” SPD stated.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group