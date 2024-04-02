Seattle PD releases bodycam video of city council disturbance

SEATTLE — On Monday Seattle police released body camera video of arrests made during a Seattle City Council meeting on Feb. 27.

A group of protesters entered the council chambers during a regular council meeting, forcing the council to take an hour-long break to clear the chambers.

The protesters said they were fighting for housing for refugees and migrants.

Seattle Police arrived just before 3 p.m. They asked the protesters to leave and told them they would be arrested otherwise.

In all police arrested six of the protesters, three men and three women. Police say there was no use of force and no injuries.

In a statement, the Seattle City Council said, “To be clear – that disturbance was caused by a group of protesters and not refugees, who the City of Seattle has been working with to provide shelter.”

©2024 Cox Media Group