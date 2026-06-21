Seattle Parks wants your help naming the new Georgetown off-leash dog park

SEATTLE — Your name suggestion could be on a new Seattle dog park.

Seattle Parks and Recreation is asking for naming suggestions for the new dog park in Georgetown.

“In naming a park or facility, the Committee will consider geographical location, historical or cultural significance, distinctive natural or geological features, and input from the community,” Seattle Parks wrote in its park-naming policy.

If you want to name the park after a person, here’s what the city says:

“Parks and recreation facilities may be named for a person subject to the following conditions: the person must have been deceased for a minimum of three years, and the person must have made a significant positive contribution to parks, recreation, or culture in the community where the facility is located.

The City will bear the cost of the plaque or signage indicating the name of the individual for whom the facility is named."

The grand opening for the new dog park, located at 1035 South Myrtle Street, will take place on Saturday, June 27. There will be a group dog walk from Ruby Chow Park to the new off-leash dog area beginning at 10:30 a.m.

You can learn more about the city’s park-naming policy here.

Submit suggestions for park names in writing by July 17, 2026, and include an explanation of how your suggestion matches the naming criteria. Send your suggestion to Seattle Parks and Recreation, Parks Naming Committee, 100 Dexter Ave. N, Seattle, WA 98109, or by e-mail to paula.hoff@seattle.gov.

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