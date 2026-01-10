Seattle Parks on track to ditch gas leaf blowers

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

A phase-out of gas-powered leaf blowers in Seattle has been in the works for years, and while Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is on track, a citywide ban remains unclear.

SPR Public Affairs Manager Rachel Schulkin told MyNorthwest the department is poised to transition to battery-powered leaf blowers by 2027.

“In 2025, SPR purchased 60 additional battery-powered leaf blowers to replace an equal number of gas-powered blowers, and is on track to do the same in 2026, bringing our department to 90% of our inventory of blowers that are battery-powered,” Schulkin stated via email. “The final 10% will be transitioned in 2027. In support of these new tools, SPR is also ensuring adequate batteries and charging capacity are available at our facilities.”

In 2022, the Seattle City Council passed legislation requesting the city and its contractors to phase out gas-powered leaf blowers by January 2025, with a public phase-out to follow by 2027. But according to the City of Seattle’s website, the Finance and Administrative Services department (FAS), the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI), and other departments are still developing a proposal to explore a phase-out and/or ban of gas-powered leaf blowers.

Resolution to phase out gas-powered leaf blowers signed by mayor

Former Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell signed Resolution 32064 in May 2023, which stated that “by January 2025, or later if necessary, the city and its contractors will phase out the use of gas-powered leaf blowers.”

“These gas-powered leaf blowers aren’t just a nuisance; they impact our neighborhoods — and the workers who operate them — through air and noise pollution,” Harrell said after signing the resolution. “This effort provides our city government with another opportunity to lead by example and transition away from these machines, replacing them with options that are carbon-neutral, quieter, and safer for operators and residents alike.”

Resolution 32064 also stated that “By 2027, or later if necessary, institutions located in Seattle, businesses operating in Seattle, and Seattle residents will phase out the use of gas-powered leaf blowers.”

To complete the 2025 and 2027 goals, FAS, Seattle City Light, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), and other appropriate departments were requested to evaluate their current practices related to leaf blower use and develop and implement plans to ensure city facilities and employees are adequately equipped to use electric-powered leaf blowers.

In 2023, MyNorthwest reported the City of Seattle owned 418 gas-powered leaf blowers, with the majority owned by SPR. The department had previously said electric leaf blowers weren’t powerful enough for wet fall conditions, but Schulkin said newer models are more powerful and longer-lasting.

However, according to the resolution, SPR had already committed to transitioning 10% of its gas-powered leaf blowers to electric models each year to reach 50% leaf blower electrification by 2026.

All leaf blowers purchased by city to be electric

Starting in July 2023, all new leaf blowers purchased by the city were to be electric, and the department’s goal was to electrify half its leaf blowers by 2026.

According to the City of Seattle’s website, “SDCI has worked with other departments to prepare best practices for leaf blower usage,” but the city has not stated if it reached its goal.

The city posted a pamphlet outlining best practices for leaf blowers in an effort to gently advise businesses and individuals to consider electric leaf blowers.

City spokesperson details next steps

SDCI Director of Media Relations and Permit Coordination Bryan Stevens told MyNorthwest Resolution 32064 was passed to “guide future limits of gas leaf blowers in Seattle,” including public outreach material and an estimated timeframe for city usage limits and future prohibition citywide.

“As a part of this effort, SDCI developed educational material to inform the public of alternate methods for landscaping maintenance, including more readily available electric options. This also included a new webpage on noise operation limits and best practices, as our department responds to noise complaints related to leaf blowers used outside of allowable hours. SDCI enforces exterior sound level limits and the hours of operation for construction activity and the operation of mechanical equipment,” Stevens stated.

Stevens said other departments received direction from Harrell to begin developing implementation plans to use electric leaf blowers, aiming for actual implementation in 2027. He added that SPR is continuing to work to phase out its use of gas-powered leaf blowers within a year.

Stevens said a future policy discussion regarding a citywide limit will need to be weighed against other policy priorities sometime in 2026 or 2027. However, he said SDCI currently does not have a timetable for any future policy changes.

