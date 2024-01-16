Seattle owner says they feel like they’re ‘cursed’ as sports bar closes indefinitely

SEATTLE — From apartments to airports, we’ve seen that no one is immune from burst pipes.

In North Seattle, there was a similar sight on Monday - another burst pipe.

This time at a sports bar called the ‘Angry Beaver’ in Greenwood.

A video shows water flooding every inch of the darkened building.

The owner told KIRO 7 they feel like they’re cursed and are closing indefinitely.

The cold weather is wreaking havoc across the city. Seattle Fire said they’ve responded to 175 burst pipes on Monday, alone.

