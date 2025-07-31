Seattle officials to sue Trump administration

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and City Attorney Ann Davidson announced that the city will be bringing a lawsuit against the Trump administration.

The legal challenge centers around the administration’s, "sweeping Executive Orders that are threatening access to federal funds‚" the mayor’s office said in a release.

"Seattle receives millions in federal funding every year to support important priorities like public safety, health, housing, transportation, infrastructure, and more," the release said.

Mayor Harrell and City Attorney Davidson will be holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m., which you can stream live on kiro7.com.

