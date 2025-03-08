Seattle non-profit sending aid to Gaza

SEATTLE — The Seattle-based non-profit SCM Medical Missions is preparing to send a shipping container of medical supplies to Gaza.

Volunteers helped to pack wheelchairs, walkers, blankets, and other medical supplies on Friday.

Rita Zawaideh with SCM Medical Missions says the organization puts together a wishlist for what they would like to donate and people from around the country send in their donations.

She said that the supplies will be shipped to Jordan and a non-profit there handles the delivery to Gaza.

“They need whatever help they can get...we are all just humanitarians and we believe in the survival of the world,” she said.

SCM Medical Missions says the shipment will take about 45 days to reach its destination in Gaza.

