Seattle “No Kings” protest could bring 100,000 people to streets Saturday

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Another “No Kings” rally will be held in Seattle Saturday, with as many as 100,000 people expected to participate.

The “No Kings” rallies are a series of nonviolent protests occurring simultaneously across the country organized to oppose the perceived authoritarian actions and executive overreach of President Donald Trump and his administration.

“Masked secret police terrorizing our communities. An illegal, catastrophic war putting us in danger and driving up our costs. Attacks on our freedom of speech, our civil rights, our freedom to vote. Costs pushing families to the brink,” the “No Kings” coalition stated. “Trump wants to rule over us as a tyrant. But this is America, and power belongs to the people – not to wannabe kings or their billionaire cronies.”

The Seattle rally will start at Cal Anderson Park at 12 p.m. Saturday, before marching to Seattle Center at 1:15 p.m. The rally is expected to last until 4 p.m., with Washington Attorney General Nick Brown in attendance, among others.

Bellevue, Bremerton, Everett, Federal Way, Issaquah, Kirkland, Olympia, and Tacoma are all holding their own city-wide rallies Saturday in conjunction with Seattle.

The No Kings website identifies local events and rallies via an interactive map.

History of ‘No Kings’ rally in Seattle

This is the third major national day of action led by the “No Kings” movement. “No Kings” organizers claimed that more than 3,000 nonviolent protests are expected to occur nationwide. If this number holds true, Saturday could turn into one of the largest single-day protest actions in recent U.S. history.

The demonstrations mark the third major national day of action in the “No Kings” movement. The last “No Kings” rally held in Seattle drew approximately 90,000 people last October. Roughly 70,000 people marched in the first “No Kings” rally in June 2025.

There were no reports of daytime property damage in the last “No Kings” rally held in Seattle, according to police. Officers were present, but did not intervene.

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