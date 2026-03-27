Baseball returns as Spring events fill Seattle weekend

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

We’ve made it not only to Spring, but to the opening weekend of Major League Baseball! The Mariners are in town through the weekend, but that’s not the only thing going on in town.

In Issaquah, get outside and enjoy the longer days at Spring Into Adventure. This outdoor festival has a variety of vendors, all with the goal of helping you get outside, a scavenger hunt, an immersive art installation made from recycled materials, plus a couple of yoga and forest therapy classes! Spring Into Adventure is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sunset Beach in Lake Samish State Park.

Take a trip through memory lane at the Washington State Fair and Events Center this weekend during Rewind Washington. Rewind Washington is a weekend full of nostalgia, including the people and voices behind your favorite TV shows, movies, cartoons, music, and more. Plus, legendary athletes will be in attendance, including Edgar Martinez and Jay Buhner, who will be signing autographs and more. If you were a child of the 80s and 90s, this is the event for you! Get tickets and details here.

Seattle Center, Capitol Hill host weekend festivities

Put on your best pair of boots and bust out your ten-gallon hat for the Emerald City Hoedown! This is the 17th year of the weekend-long country dance party. This is a weekend full of dance workshops, group dances, line dances, and much more. More than 40 hours of dancing at the Renaissance Seattle Hotel.

Another Holi Festival is taking place this weekend, this time at the Seattle Center on Saturday afternoon. The Seattle Color Festival will have food trucks, a DJ, and plenty of colored powder to buy and throw. Remember, make sure you wear clothes that you don’t mind getting dirty! The Seattle Color Festival is free to attend and runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Seattle Center.

On Capitol Hill at the Polish Cultural Center, you will find the Polish Spring Bazaar. There will be tons of tasty treats to try and plenty of vendors to shop at, selling Polish crafts, art, and more. This Saturday’s event is free and runs from noon to 5 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners’ opening homestand goes through the weekend, as the M’s take on the Guardians throughout the weekend before welcoming the New York Yankees to town early next week.

A heads up in case you are heading into the city for any events this weekend, there is a planned No Kings protest that will start at Cal Anderson Park at noon on Saturday. This will have impacts on the area, so a reminder to plan ahead.

Are you heading to the ballpark this weekend? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

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