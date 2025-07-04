Seattle named second-most popular fourth of July domestic travel destination by AAA

One of the nation’s top travel destinations this week is right here in our backyard: Seattle.

Seattle was ranked as the second-most popular domestic travel destination for the Fourth of July holiday this year, according to AAA.

Seattle hotspots have seen notable crowds this week.

KIRO 7 asked visitors at Pike Place Market what brought them to Seattle.

“We love to do hiking,” said Muhammad Eiman, who drove to meet friends from San Francisco. “We are also planning to go to Mount Baker.”

“We were looking to get away from the heat and humidity that we live in,” said Lauren Pilie, visiting from New Orleans.

“We’re just going to explore, and then we head off to our cruise,” said Janella Terry, visiting from Orlando with her family.

One couple told us they were visiting Seattle from Detroit ahead of their wedding in the Olympics.

“We’re getting married on Monday,” Stephen Brewer said.

“We always wanted to do something in the Pacific Northwest, and we thought we’d check it off our bucket list,” said Emma Yergin.

The crowds are a positive sign for Seattle, which has worked hard to rebound from slowdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, Downtown Seattle saw 92% of the visitors seen in March 2019, according to the Downtown Seattle Association Revitalization Dashboard.

Isiah Martin Lopez has seen traffic bounce back. He works at Frank’s Quality Produce at Pike Place Market.

“COVID and everything isn’t really impacting stuff, so everyone’s just moving around and just wanting to travel,” he said.

Gas prices might burn you though on a trip to the Pacific Northwest.

AAA reports that while nationwide gas prices are lower this year compared to last, they’re higher than last July in Washington.

Those prices weren’t bothering visitors KIRO 7 spoke to Friday — many of whom flew in from destinations across the country.

“Everyone’s been very bubbly and I’m enjoying it so far,” said Drew Smoker, who is visiting from Indiana to catch a drag show.

“It’s great,” said Allen Terry from Orlando. “Awesome mountains.”

“Heard the seafood here is great too!” Chris Terry said.

The top domestic travel spot this year is Orlando, Florida, according to AAA. The top international travel destination is listed as Vancouver, Canada.

