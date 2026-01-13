Seattle named one of the most stressed, burned-out cities in the U.S. for work

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Seattle is among the most stressed-out, burned-out, anxious cities when it comes to its employment, according to a new study.

According to a new study from Compare the Market, Seattle ranked No. 2 in the U.S. for work stress and burnout. Only Atlanta ranked higher.

“Seattle comes in at No. 2 for the USA, but despite having a much lower score than Atlanta, its higher population of 780,995 and 2,498 searches per 100,000 people around anxiety-related searches still make it a very anxious city, with a score of 76.06,” the study wrote.

In the past year, workers in Seattle searched for “stress relief” more than 4,990 times, according to the study.

In the U.S., San Francisco, Denver, Boston, Las Vegas, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Kansas City, and Portland rounded out the top 10. Three cities in Canada — Victoria, London, Ontario, and Ottawa — ranked above Seattle for most work-related stress and anxiety. San Francisco was close behind Seattle in the study’s ranking.

Researchers studied search terms related to work, such as “work burnout,” “work depression,” “work stress,” and “how to deal with work stress,” across all U.S. cities, compiling them into a point scale.

“Reducing work stress starts with creating a healthier work environment, where balance and support are prioritised,” Compare the Market General Manager Steven Spicer. “Simple steps like regular breaks, open communication, and mindfulness can go a long way in easing anxiety.”

