Seattle morning radio host Danny Bonaduce announces retirement

Radio host and former child star Danny Bonaduce announced Monday he’s retiring, after 12 years of morning radio in the Pacific Northwest.

The announcement came from a post on his X account Monday morning.

Friday will officially be my last day on the radio. Looking forward to retirement in Palm Springs, also keeping a place in our beloved Seattle. Thank you for 12 amazing years on KZOK. pic.twitter.com/2zX3acydr7 — Danny Bonaduce (@TheDoochMan) December 11, 2023

Bonaduce is the current host of “The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show” on 102.5 KZOK FM in Seattle.

A medical condition followed by brain surgery temporarily took Bonaduce off the air in June.

According to TMZ, who interviewed Bonaduce, he has seen hundreds of doctors about a “mystery illness,” only to be finally diagnosed with hydrocephalus in May.

According to the National Institute of Health, hydrocephalus is “a neurological disorder caused by an abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the ventricles (cavities) deep within the brain. This excess fluid causes the ventricles to widen, putting harmful pressure on the brain’s tissues.”

Surgery to relieve the pressure was performed on June 5.

Hydrocephalus. Brain surgery/shunt helped me get my walking back. Best of luck with your health. https://t.co/6w5qm1EdfZ — Danny Bonaduce (@TheDoochMan) December 3, 2023

In May 2022, Bonaduce wrote, “Some news to share. I’m taking a temporary medical leave from my radio show. I’ll share more when I know more. I’m still working towards receiving a diagnosis. What I know is, I need time to focus on my health. I love my job and talking to you guys & I’ll be back on the air soon.”

In April 2022, Amy Bonaduce, Danny’s wife, started noticing his speech was off and he had lost the ability to walk or balance. A stroke was ruled out by doctors.

According to TMZ, Bonaduce thinks it could be related to all the “wear and tear” he’s put on his head over the years, including professional wrestling and celebrity boxing.

According to Bonaduce, he and his wife, Amy, are retiring to Palm Springs.

