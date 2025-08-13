Seattle median home prices rise to highest level in 5 years

SEATTLE — Seattle homes are getting more expensive.

Seattle home prices were up 10% in June 2025 compared to last year, according to Redfin — the highest in the past five years.

The median sale price of a home in Seattle was $935,000 in June, while the month before it was $895,000.

Over the past few years, median sale prices tended to drop around January and pick back up during the summer, as shown on Redfin’s chart from 2021 to 2025. The lowest median home prices seen during that period were in January 2022.

Redfin also recorded the most searched areas to move to and from Seattle. The results showed thousands of people in Spokane, San Francisco, and Houston researched a move to Seattle from May 2025 to July 2025. Meanwhile, thousands of people also looked into moving away from Seattle to Bellingham, Portland, and Phoenix during the same period.

Another staggering fact, while nearly 8.5% of U.S. homes were worth $1 million or more in 2024, that number was 34.40% in Seattle, according to Redfin.

Why are Seattle home prices rising?

While homes are getting more expensive, John Manning, managing broker for REMAX Gateway, told KIRO Newsradio there are more homes available than there were in 2015.

However, an increase in Seattle workers has driven up prices.

“For multiple years, there have not been enough homes to satisfy buyer demand,” he said.

Manning urged potential buyers not to wait, as he doesn’t see prices dropping significantly anytime soon.

