Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson talks Super Bowl bet with Boston mayor, handing the ball off to Marshawn

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said she may rethink how she structures Super Bowl bets with fellow mayors after sending a victory gift to Los Angeles despite Seattle’s win.

In a lighthearted conversation with KIRO Newsradio, Wilson explained that Seattle mailed Boon Boona coffee to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass following the game, even though Seattle came out on top.

“In retrospect, it’s a little strange because we won, so I’m not sure why the winning team is the one sending something to the losing team, but apparently that’s the way we did the bet,” Wilson explained. “So, we did send them some coffee, so you can think of it as kind of a consolation.”

Wilson said future bets may look different, especially with an upcoming matchup involving Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. The two are discussing possibilities while attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C., including wagers involving crab, lobster, and a jersey swap while riding public transit.

“There’s been some talk of Dungeness crab and lobster. Also, some talk about wearing each other’s jerseys while riding public transit,” Wilson said. “So, something is going to happen, but we haven’t decided exactly what yet.”

During the interview, I warned the mayor, “I’m not your PR person, but do not wear a Patriots’ jersey on a Seattle Metrobus.”

“It does sound kind of dangerous,” Wilson replied. “Yeah, I think my security detail might have something to say about that.”

When asked about her everyday coffee habits, Wilson described her “go-to” order as “boring,” saying she usually orders a split-shot latte. She also gave a nod to Capitol Hill, where she lives, saying she would take a visiting mayor to Victrola Coffee on 15th Avenue, praising both the neighborhood and the people who work there.

Wilson’s Super Bowl prediction

Wilson declined to hedge when asked for her Super Bowl prediction.

“We’re going to win, obviously,” she said, adding that she planned to watch the game with friends.

As for game-day food, Wilson said she expected the usual snack staples, including French fries, potato chips, or some other “fried potato product.”

The conversation started to wrap up with a football hypothetical that still resonates with Seahawks fans.

“You’re a coach in the Super Bowl. It’s the 4th quarter,” I asked her. “This could be the last play of the game. Do you hand the ball to Marshawn?”

“Oh … yes, for sure,” Wilson replied.

Choosing local brands over Starbucks

As Mayor-elect, she publicly opposed Starbucks, urging people to boycott the company until workers secure a union contract. She made that declaration alongside striking workers outside the company’s closed Reserve Roastery.

“I’ve got to ask, why not Starbucks coffee?” I asked her, referencing her bet with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Wilson chuckled a bit and responded, “Well, you know, I just love supporting our small local roasters.”

