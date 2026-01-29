Seattle Mayor issues order barring ICE from city property, cites community safety and preparation

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson on Thursday announced a set of actions aimed at protecting city residents amid concerns about federal immigration enforcement, citing recent activity nationwide and the need for preparedness.

While the city has no information indicating a surge in Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Customs and Border Protection activity in Seattle, Wilson said there has been increased federal activity over the past year.

She said the steps are meant to ensure the city is prepared “given the unpredictable, chaotic, and violent behavior of the federal government.”

“Whoever you are, and wherever you come from: if Seattle is your home, then this is your city,” Wilson said. “And it’s our responsibility as city leaders to move quickly and get organized so we can keep people safe.”

The mayor said the city will immediately prohibit civil federal immigration authorities from using city-owned and city-controlled property for civil immigration enforcement.

The order applies to places including city parks, parking lots, plazas, vacant lots, storage facilities, garages and Seattle Center.

Wilson urged other local government bodies, including the Seattle School District and Seattle Municipal Court, to take similar action.

The city will also update Seattle Police Department protocols related to federal enforcement activity.

Police officers will be required to investigate, verify and document any reported immigration enforcement activity.

If officers are dispatched to a location where apparent federal enforcement is underway, they will document the activity using in-car and body-worn video, verify the identity of federal agents through official identification, and secure scenes of potentially unlawful acts to gather evidence for possible transmission to prosecutors.

“I understand the concern and anxiety in the community, and I want to make sure everyone knows that the police are here to keep you safe, regardless of your immigration status,” Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes said. “The City of Seattle is a welcoming city, and my officers will continue to abide by all laws and regulations that prohibit our participation in immigration enforcement.”

Barnes added that while the department has no authority over federal agents or federal policies, officers will document incidents when notified.

“The Seattle Police Department’s primary responsibility is the life safety of ALL people,” he said.

Beyond law enforcement changes, Wilson announced a series of citywide administrative steps.

All city employees will receive updated training on how to report and respond to enforcement activity.

Departments are directed to conduct privacy reviews to limit potential data exposure, including reviews of data-sharing agreements in vendor contracts.

The city will also post clear signage designating private spaces on city properties and coordinate with local, regional and state partners to prepare for potential emergency situations.

The mayor also announced the creation of the Stand Together Seattle Initiative, which encourages private property owners to post notices stating that federal agents may not access their property without a warrant.

In addition, the city will invest $4 million in city funds for organizations providing immigrant legal defense, community support and long-term services for immigrant communities.

The funding was approved by the City Council late last year, and the mayor’s office said work is underway to distribute the money.

Wilson tied Seattle’s actions to recent events in Minnesota, where federal immigration operations have sparked protests and drawn national attention after fatal shootings involving federal officers.

“So many of us are shocked and heartbroken by the news out of Minneapolis, and share a growing concern that our city too could come under attack by the federal government,” Wilson said.

She cited reports of families and small businesses in Minnesota struggling because people are afraid to leave their homes during federal operations.

City Attorney Erika Evans said Seattle’s response is about preparing for similar circumstances.

“The reckless escalations and violent tactics of federal agents in the Twin Cities are the latest reminder that President Trump means to punish and intimidate communities,” Evans said. “We must prepare for that moment with courage and urgency.”

Seattle City Council Public Safety Chair Bob Kettle, who represents District 7, said the mayor’s actions are necessary given federal activity elsewhere.

“The tragic killings by ill-disciplined federal law enforcement in Minneapolis are absolutely unacceptable,” Kettle said, adding that SPD will continue to engage with and document interactions involving federal agents.

The mayor’s announcement comes as the Trump administration faces scrutiny over its immigration operations in Minnesota.

The president’s border czar, Tom Homan, said Thursday that the administration could reduce the number of federal immigration officers in the Twin Cities, but only if state and local officials cooperate and protest activity decreases.

Homan said the administration is not relenting on its immigration crackdown and warned that protesters who interfere with federal officers could face consequences.

While acknowledging that federal operations have not been “perfect,” he emphasized continued enforcement and said any drawdown of officers would depend on agreements with local leaders.

Minnesota officials have pushed back against claims that they are not cooperating with federal authorities, saying state prisons honor federal detainers and that many county jails work with immigration officials when required by law.

Wilson said Seattle’s approach focuses on organization, coordination and community support.

“The federal government is causing profound, long-term harm to so many communities,” she said, “and we all have a shared responsibility to organize, practice solidarity, and do what we can to keep Seattle safe.”

