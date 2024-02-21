Seattle Mayor Harrell focuses on public safety in State of the City address

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell delivered his State of the City address on Tuesday, to outline his vision for the upcoming year.

A few hot-button issues at hand were homelessness, drug use, affordable housing -- and at the top of the list -- public safety.

Public safety has been a big concern for Seattle residents.

During his address, the mayor said crimes did fall last year but also acknowledged the city reached a record number of homicides. Part of his plan is to crack down on public drug use.

He also wants to hire more officers and expand the primary response team in the city, which would send behavioral health specialists to certain calls instead of police.

Next month, Harrell will hold a safety forum that is open to the public. We’ll let you know once it’s scheduled.

