Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell attends the One Seattle Day of Service

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell attended this year’s ‘One Seattle Day of Service’, partnering with over 100 businesses, nonprofit organizations, community groups, and residents to host 130 volunteer events throughout the city.

Mayor Harrell kicked off the Day of Service at Pioneer Square’s spring cleanup event along with the Seahawks, Sounders, Amazon, and City Councilmembers, helping with gardening, weeding, trash pickup, and storm drain stenciling.

He also visited Delridge Farmers Market which supports BIPOC farmers, chefs, and artisans, joining volunteers from the African Community Housing and Development and the YMCA Seattle family booth at the University Street Fair with Councilmember Maritza Rivera.

The mayor thanked all the volunteers who came out and shared his vision for the One Seattle program.

With our #OneSeattle vision and values, we are writing a new chapter of our city with optimism, collaboration, and hope – showing what is possible when we unite and give our time and energy back to our community.

Despite the drizzly weather, the 2024 #OneSeattle Day of Service was still a success! This year we partnered with over 100 businesses, nonprofit organizations, community groups, and residents to host 130 volunteer events throughout the city. pic.twitter.com/aHe2GCGnWr — Mayor Bruce Harrell (@MayorofSeattle) May 18, 2024





©2024 Cox Media Group