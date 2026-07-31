Seattle mayor appoints Andre Sayles as interim police chief following Shon Barnes’ resignation

SEATTLE — Seattle has a new interim police chief.

Mayor Katie Wilson on Friday appointed Deputy Chief Andre Sayles to lead the Seattle Police Department following the resignation of Chief Shon Barnes. Sayles, who joined the department in 2025, brings more than 20 years of law enforcement experience and takes over as the city responds to heightened concerns about gun violence after the deadly mass shooting at Seattle Center.

In an Instagram video, Wilson said Sayles’ experience reducing gun violence, strengthening investigations, and building community trust made him the right choice to lead the department during the transition.

“Under his oversight, SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit and homicide detectives have continued to close difficult cases, including the arrest of a suspect in the fatal shooting of two teenagers near Rainier Beach High School,” Wilson said.

Sayles joined the Seattle Police Department as deputy chief of administration and investigations after serving more than two decades with the Beloit Police Department in Wisconsin. During his career there, he spent four years as police chief, served 12 years on the department’s SWAT team and held several leadership roles.

According to an SPD webpage, Beloit saw an 81% reduction in gunshot victims and an 80% decline in open-air shootings during Sayles’ tenure as chief.

In addition to focusing on gun violence, the webpage says Sayles put together investigative units targeting drug and gang crime, expanded officer recruitment efforts and revived the department’s Youth Explorers program.

Seattle Police Officers Guild President Kent Loux also voiced support for the appointment.

“Chief Sayles has a lot of experience. He’s done well with SPD so far. You’ve just got to give him some autonomy to do what he needs to do,” Loux said.

Although Sayles is serving as interim chief, the appointment could become permanent. It is not un-common for interim chiefs to be selected for the position full time, but Seattle must complete a formal search and selection process before naming its next permanent police chief.

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