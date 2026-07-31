Seattle Police Officers Guild praises interim chief appointment while criticizing mayor’s actions

SEATTLE — Following the resignation of Seattle Police Department Chief Shon Barnes on Thursday afternoon, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced the appointment of Deputy Chief Andre Sayles to the Interim Chief role effective Friday.

Kent Loux, President of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, believes Sayles is a “good pick.”

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“He’s well-liked among the rank and file,” said Loux.

Sayles joined the Seattle Police Department as Deputy Chief of Administration and Investigations in 2025, after leaving a 20-year career with the Beloit Police Department in Wisconsin.

Mayor Wilson highlighted Sayles’ accomplishments during his brief time in Seattle so far in an Instagram video following his announcement.

“Under his oversight, SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit and homicide detectives have continued to close difficult cases, including the arrest of a suspect in the fatal shooting of two teenagers near Rainier Beach High School,” said Mayor Wilson.

Loux criticized Mayor Wilson for Chief Barnes’ resignation in this statement:

SPOG statement

But he also praised the decision to pick Sayles.

“I think the mayor’s office, wherever the decision came from, I will give credit to where credit is due,” said Loux.

He urges Mayor Wilson to listen to the people surrounding her.

“Chief Sayles has a lot of experience. He’s done well with the Seattle Police Department so far. Mayor Wilson just needs to give him some autonomy to do what he needs to do,” said Loux.

Loux says he and members of SPOG are excited to work with Sayles in his new interim role.

“Amidst all this turmoil this week and certainly today, I think the members of the Seattle Police Officers Guild are pretty excited with where this ended,” said Loux.

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