Mayor’s office accepts resignation of Seattle police chief Shon Barnes; interim named

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson has asked Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes to resign.

On Wednesday night, we reached out to the Seattle Police Department to ask if this was the case; their response: no comment.

At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the mayor’s office released a statement that Wilson has accepted Barnes’ resignation.

The chief canceled on-camera interviews with the media Wednesday. The mayor declined KIRO 7’s request for an interview, instead picking and choosing whom to talk with.

In a statement, Barnes said:

“It has been an honor to serve the Seattle Police Department and this city,” said Chief Barnes. “The men and women of this department show up every single day with professionalism and dedication, and what they did in the aftermath of the Bite of Seattle tragedy reflects the very best of who they are. I am proud of them, and I have deep faith in the future of this department and in the vision for community-based policing that is taking root here. Seattle is committed to building a department that is truly connected to the communities it serves, and I believe in where that work is headed. I hope this transition gives the city and this department the opportunity to return full focus to what matters most, addressing youth gun violence and preventing more tragedies. That work is too important, and Seattle deserves nothing less.”

In an email, Barnes’ lawyer said that he was “surprised by the mayor’s request.”

In a statement, Mayor Wilson said:

“Chief Barnes has served this department and this city with dedication, and I am grateful for his service,” said Mayor Wilson. “The courage and professionalism that the officers of the Seattle Police Department showed deserve to be honored. I share Chief Barnes’ hope that we can return our focus to addressing youth gun violence and ensuring that every family can feel safe in their neighborhood and across the city.”

The move comes after a mass shooting at Bite of Seattle at Seattle Center on Sunday, July 26, where three people were killed and at least four others injured.

Attendees and the public have scrutinized the city of Seattle and Seattle police for waiting several hours before addressing the public or providing any updates.

During a press conference the following day, another issue became a source of controversy: a local reporter grilled Barnes about splitting his time between Seattle and Chicago, and his travel and living schedule came into question. Records show Barnes’ family currently lives in Chicago.

Barnes was out of town on Sunday when the mass shooting took place, and was notably absent from the initial press conference held late Sunday night. When questioned, he told reporters he was attending the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Officers conference in Dallas, Texas.

He was absent again from Monday evening’s press update, but he did speak to the media on Tuesday, saying he lives in Seattle and is happy to be here.

Barnes was sworn in on July 9, 2025, as the city’s 38th police chief. He previously served as interim police chief starting in January 2025 following the departure of Adrian Diaz.

Rumors circulated Wednesday that Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis would be the next appointment; however, the mayor’s office said Andre Sayles would be appointed in the interim.

Mayor Wilson’s office has said it will host a press conference Friday at 11 am to introduce Sayles and explain the process of finding a new chief.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are confirmed.

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