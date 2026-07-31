Who is Andre Sayles? What we know about Seattle’s new interim police chief

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced on Thursday that she has accepted the resignation of police chief Shon Barnes.

On Wednesday night, reports swirled that Wilson asked Barnes to resign. At the time, it was unclear what Barnes’ response was.

In an email sent Thursday, Barnes’ lawyer said that he was “surprised by the mayor’s request.”

The resignation comes after a mass shooting at Bite of Seattle at Seattle Center on Sunday, July 26, where three people were killed and at least four others injured.

Attendees and the public have scrutinized the city of Seattle and Seattle police for waiting several hours before addressing the public or providing any updates.

Wilson has not said why she asked him to resign.

Deputy chief Andre Sayles was appointed as interim chief.

Who is Andre Sayles?

According to the mayor’s office, Sayles has over 20 years of law enforcement experience, which includes time as the chief of police in Beloit, Wisconsin.

“Under his leadership, Beloit experienced an 81% reduction in gunshot victims and an 80% decline in open-air shootings between 2021 and 2024—demonstrating his commitment to data-driven, community-focused policing," his bio on the Command Staff’s website reads.

“Sayles also developed and led specialized units such as the Drug and Gang Investigative Unit and the Tactical Operations Unit. Passionate about youth engagement, he revitalized the city’s Explorers program and led the department’s Training Cadre and Assessment and Recruitment team, significantly enhancing officer readiness and departmental effectiveness,” his bio also reads.

He joined the Seattle Police Department in 2025 as the Deputy Chief of Administration and Investigations.

“My vision for public safety in this city is grounded in transparency, trust, and genuine collaboration with the community,” said Mayor Wilson. “Keeping people safe requires trust, and trust requires that this department shows up in neighborhoods every day, builds relationships with residents, community organizations, and small businesses, and is accountable to the people it serves.”

The mayor’s office will hold a press conference on Friday at 11 a.m. to introduce Sayles and to introduce the process for a permanent chief.

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