Seattle man sentenced in case where 20 ghost guns were found in his apartment

SEATTLE — The U.S. Attorney’s Office - Western District of Washington says that a 26-year-old Seattle man was sentenced to over two years in prison after police found that he turned his apartment into a gun workshop.

Andre Justice Atwater was tried poession of a machine gun after police found several guns in his apartment.

Atwater was arrested in June 2024 after shooting two men with a high-caliber BB gun in the parking lot of his Chinatown-International District apartment.

During a search of Atwater’s apartment, they found that he had turned his bedroom into a workshop for guns.

Police found 25 guns, 20 of which are ghost guns that were made in his apartment.

They also found 103 ‘Glock switches’ devices, which are able to turn Glock handguns into automatic weapons like machine guns.

Assistant United States Attorney Todd Greenberg pushed for 3 years in prison based on the number of switches found in his apartment.

“This is a very serious offense,” said U.S. District Judge James L. Robart. “(The most common illegal use for) 3D printers is for coming up with illegal firearms.”

In addition to the over two years for the machine gun posession he was given three year of supervised release and less than a year for the BB gun assault.

