Seattle man found asleep in truck hours after deadly hit-and-run, prosecutors allege

A man accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian with his pickup truck before leaving the scene has been charged with felony hit-and-run, according to King County prosecutors.

Patrick Fashaun Williams, 35, was charged in King County Superior Court in connection with an incident on Feb. 28 in North Seattle.

Prosecutors allege that Williams struck a man with his Chevrolet Silverado before driving away without rendering aid or notifying authorities. The victim died as a result of his injuries.

According to court documents, surveillance footage captured the moments leading up to the crash.

The video allegedly shows the victim approaching Williams’ truck on the passenger side, striking the vehicle’s right front tire and quarter panel with a machete.

Williams then reversed, hitting the victim’s unoccupied car parked behind him. After briefly pausing, Williams accelerated forward, hitting the victim, who was standing in front of the truck.

The impact carried the man on the hood before he was pulled under the vehicle. Williams then continued driving eastbound on North 137th Street without stopping, police said.

Williams was found approximately six hours later, asleep inside his vehicle.

Officers reported that the truck still had what appeared to be blood and hair on its underside when they took him into custody.

Prosecutors noted in charging documents that Williams made no effort to report the collision to law enforcement.

Due to the severity of the incident and concerns about public safety, the state has requested that Williams be held on $2 million bail.

“This case remains under active investigation,” Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Logan Bryant wrote in court filings. “The defendant’s actions not only resulted in the death of another person but also demonstrated a blatant disregard for human life.”

Williams is currently in custody at the King County Jail.





©2025 Cox Media Group