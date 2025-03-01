POLICE: Homicide investigation in death of man run over in Seattle

SEATTLE — Police are investigating the death of a man run over in Seattle’s Haller Lake neighborhood Friday night as a homicide.

According to SPD, officers responded to reports of a person down in the roadway on North 137th Street near Aurora Avenue North around 5:45 p.m.

Police found a 31-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. Despite on-scene aid and being taken to Harborview Medical Center, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

SPD determined that the man was engaged in an altercation with a suspect before he was run over by his car.

The suspect ran off before police arrived and wasn’t found. Detectives with the Homicide and Crime Scene Investigation Units processed the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

