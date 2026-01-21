From Seattle to Leavenworth: WA’s speeding habit shows no signs of slowing

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A new survey flagged Seattle as a speeding hotspot, and a recent patrol near Leavenworth showed the problem extends statewide.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers set up a speed enforcement detail after residents complained that a Highway 2 detour had turned their quiet mountain road into a speedway.

Troopers pulled over 22 speeders in just four hours along Chumstick Highway and Beaver Valley Road, WSP reported on X Tuesday.

Seattle ranks No. 7 for speeding nationwide

Speeding isn’t only a problem in Chelan County. Seattle ranked seventh nationwide for drivers exceeding the limit in a new LendingTree survey.

Seattle saw 5.2 speeding-related incidents per 1,000 drivers.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis had the highest speeding-related incidents, followed by Milwaukee, Tucson, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, and Philadelphia.

Seattle was actually tied for seventh with Mesa, Ariz. and Bakersfield, Calif.

LendingTree noted traffic patterns, weather, and commuting habits likely influenced driving behavior.

The cities with the fewest speeding incidents were Boston, San Francisco, and San Diego. All three cities have dense urban centers and frequent congestion, leading to slower traffic and less speeding, LendingTree stated.

Gen Z sees most speeding-related incidents

The study also looked at speeding incidents per generation, finding a spike in Gen Z incidents at 5.4 per 1,000 drivers. Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers were all in the 2.0 to 2.7 range, while the Silent Generation was the lowest at 0.7 incidents per 1,000 drivers.

