Seattle Kraken release new jersey that glows in the dark

The glow is meant to symbolize the bioluminescence found in the waters of the Pacific Northwest. — The Seattle Kraken just unveiled the team’s newest jersey from the deep – and it glows in the dark.

The crest features an ice blue outline that glows alongside a glow effect on the shoulders, numbers, and names.

It’s a nod to the bioluminescence found in the waters of the Pacific Northwest.

“The glow is designed to be both beautiful and mysterious,” the team shared in a news release.

The inner collar of the jersey lists the coordinates of Climate Pledge Arena, and the stripes on the sleeves are intended to embody sonar pings.

Like the team’s home and away uniforms, this jersey features the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe patch.

With the jerseys, players will wear black gloves, shorts and socks, plus matte black helmets with glow-in-the-dark Amazon logos.

The kit will be worn 12 times during the 2025-26 regular season:

Nov. 1 vs. New York Rangers

Nov. 5 vs. San Jose

Nov. 26 vs. Dallas

Dec. 4 at Edmonton

Dec. 8 vs. Minnesota

Dec. 29 vs. Vancouver

Jan. 6 vs. Boston

Jan. 23 vs. Anaheim

Jan. 25 vs. New Jersey

March 4 vs. St. Louis

March 12 vs. Colorado

April 9 vs. Vegas

“When we set out to design a third jersey, we wanted to create something a bit more menacing and intense,” said Kraken Vice President of Brand Aaron Wiggan. “We drew our inspiration from the eerie shadows of the deep Pacific Northwest waters. The result is the franchise’s first all-black kit that includes an Ice Blue, glow-in-the-dark outline on the crest – a nod to the incredible bioluminescence found in these waters. We’re extremely proud of how it turned out, and we can’t wait to see our players and fans in this new look.”

Season ticket holders will be able to preorder the jersey starting Sept. 5 through Sept. 10. Presales for the public start Sept. 11. Jerseys will be available at all Kraken Team Store locations and online starting Oct. 5. Additional merchandise featuring the new look will be available at Kraken Team Stores starting Oct. 9.

